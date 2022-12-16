Reporting vSAN Component details for each Virtual Machine’s Disk (PowerCLI)

Recently I had to check what the SBPM a vSAN Cluster was using on a VCF environment. Quite a delightful surprise for me knowing this time the scope was different and we had to know the Current Storage Policy each Virtual Machine was using on a vmdk-basis. Didn’t need to identify the Cluster’s vSAN Default Storage Policy, what we really want is the Policy for every vmdk.

So, hey, I’m not a nice programmer, totally admit that, but still treasure some personal resources from those years studying ICT Systems Engineering and I was younger 🙂 … and guess what?, it works for me, and now I hope it will work for you too. So, here’s the piece of code:

######################################################### # # Script to List the vSAN Components and SBPM # applied on every Virtual Machine disk # # # Alberto Ruiz - 2022 ######################################################### # Parameters Definition param( [parameter(Mandatory = $true)]$Username, [parameter(Mandatory = $true)]$Password, [parameter(Mandatory = $true)]$vCenter ) # Global Definition $StartDate = Get-Date $DateStamp= Get-Date -Format "ddMMyy-hhmmss" $ReportFilePathHTML ="Output_vSAN_Report" + "_" + $DateStamp + $vCenter + ".html" $ReportFilePathCSV ="Output_vSAN_Report" + "_" + $DateStamp + $vCenter+ ".csv" Write-Host -ForeGround Gray "Conecting to [$vCenter] ..." -NoNewLine Connect-ViServer $vCenter -User $Username -Password $Password -WarningAction 0 | Out-Null Write-Host -ForeGround Green "Done." # vSAN Checks $OutInfo=@() Write-Host -ForeGround Gray "Reading VMs from inventory ..." -NoNewLine $VMList = Get-VM Write-Host -ForeGround Green "Done." Write-Host -ForeGround Gray "Collecting vSAN Components ..." -NoNewLine foreach( $VM in $VMList) { $vSObject= Get-vSANObject -VM $VM.name foreach ($Obj in $vsObject) { $vSComponent = Get-vSANComponent -vSanObject $Obj foreach($Component in $vSComponent) { $vSANInfo=[pscustomobject] @{ VM= $Obj.VM Health=$Obj.vSanHealth Compliance=$Obj.ComplianceStatus StoragePolicy=$Obj.StoragePolicy.name vSANDisk=$Component.vsanDisk Status=$Component.Status Type = $Component.Type Host = $Component.VsanDisk.VsanDiskGroup.VMHost.name Cluster = $Component.Cluster.Name } $OutInfo+=$vSANInfo } } } $OutInfo | ConvertTo-HTML | Out-File $ReportFilePathHTML $OutInfo | ConvertTo-CSV | Out-File $ReportFilePathCSV $EndDate=Get-Date $ExecutionTime=New-Timespan -Start $StartDate -End $EndDate Write-Host -ForeGround Green "Done after: " + $ExecutionTime.TotalMinutes + " minutes" Disconnect-viserver * -Confirm:$False -Force

The script basically prompts you to enter the vCenter name and credentials, once it establishes a valid connection, for each virtual machine it reads the vSAN disk object and the information related to its components according to the applied policy. It collects the VM Name, Health Status of the component, if the object is compliance, the host where the component resides and the type (Witness, Component, etc..)

When finished, it shows the execution time – which you can basically ignore it – it was just for fun.

Inside the same folder you’ll find two files (.csv and .html) with the information collected.

And here’s a screenshot to see how the report looks like in html:

And here’s after being imported to Excel:

Code should be optimized since the more VM’s you have in the inventory the longer it takes to finish the execution. In my case this is not going to be a daily task, so it really meets the expectations after all.