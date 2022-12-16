Reporting vSAN Component details for each Virtual Machine’s Disk (PowerCLI)

Recently I had to check what the SBPM a vSAN Cluster was using on a VCF environment. Quite a delightful surprise for me knowing this time the scope was different and we had to know the Current Storage Policy each Virtual Machine was using on a vmdk-basis. Didn’t need to identify the Cluster’s vSAN Default Storage Policy, what we really want is the Policy for every vmdk.
So, hey, I’m not a nice programmer, totally admit that, but still treasure some personal resources from those years studying ICT Systems Engineering and I was younger 🙂 … and guess what?, it works for me, and now I hope it will work for you too. So, here’s the piece of code:
#########################################################
#
# Script to List the vSAN Components and SBPM
# applied on every Virtual Machine disk
#
#
# Alberto Ruiz - 2022
#########################################################
# Parameters Definition
param(
[parameter(Mandatory = $true)]$Username,
[parameter(Mandatory = $true)]$Password,
[parameter(Mandatory = $true)]$vCenter
)
# Global Definition
$StartDate = Get-Date
$DateStamp= Get-Date -Format "ddMMyy-hhmmss"
$ReportFilePathHTML ="Output_vSAN_Report" + "_" + $DateStamp + $vCenter + ".html"
$ReportFilePathCSV ="Output_vSAN_Report" + "_" + $DateStamp + $vCenter+ ".csv"
Write-Host -ForeGround Gray "Conecting to [$vCenter] ..." -NoNewLine
Connect-ViServer $vCenter -User $Username -Password $Password -WarningAction 0 | Out-Null
Write-Host -ForeGround Green "Done."
# vSAN Checks
$OutInfo=@()
Write-Host -ForeGround Gray "Reading VMs from inventory ..." -NoNewLine
$VMList = Get-VM
Write-Host -ForeGround Green "Done."
Write-Host -ForeGround Gray "Collecting vSAN Components ..." -NoNewLine
foreach( $VM in $VMList)
{
$vSObject= Get-vSANObject -VM $VM.name
foreach ($Obj in $vsObject)
{ $vSComponent = Get-vSANComponent -vSanObject $Obj
foreach($Component in $vSComponent)
{
$vSANInfo=[pscustomobject] @{
VM= $Obj.VM
Health=$Obj.vSanHealth
Compliance=$Obj.ComplianceStatus
StoragePolicy=$Obj.StoragePolicy.name
vSANDisk=$Component.vsanDisk
Status=$Component.Status
Type = $Component.Type
Host = $Component.VsanDisk.VsanDiskGroup.VMHost.name
Cluster = $Component.Cluster.Name
}
$OutInfo+=$vSANInfo
}
}
}
$OutInfo | ConvertTo-HTML | Out-File $ReportFilePathHTML
$OutInfo | ConvertTo-CSV | Out-File $ReportFilePathCSV
$EndDate=Get-Date
$ExecutionTime=New-Timespan -Start $StartDate -End $EndDate
Write-Host -ForeGround Green "Done after: " + $ExecutionTime.TotalMinutes + " minutes"
Disconnect-viserver * -Confirm:$False -Force
The script basically prompts you to enter the vCenter name and credentials, once it establishes a valid connection, for each virtual machine it reads the vSAN disk object and the information related to its components according to the applied policy. It collects the VM Name, Health Status of the component, if the object is compliance, the host where the component resides and the type (Witness, Component, etc..)
When finished, it shows the execution time – which you can basically ignore it – it was just for fun.
Inside the same folder you’ll find two files (.csv and .html) with the information collected.
And here’s a screenshot to see how the report looks like in html:
And here’s after being imported to Excel:
Code should be optimized since the more VM’s you have in the inventory the longer it takes to finish the execution. In my case this is not going to be a daily task, so it really meets the expectations after all.