Validate vRA Installation with SQL

I’ve been trying a fresh vRA installation on my lab but unfortunately I’ve faced a lot of limitations due to the current lab capacity. I ended up tuning the right amount of RAM for each virtual machine involved in the deployment and eventually systems where ready to fit in my particular limitations. I was ready to install vRealize Automation 7.

I deployed the vRA OVA file and instead of run the wizard I tried setting up a new MS Windows SQL and IIS Server and installing the vRA Agent and then the vRA IaaS Installation Software but unfortunately after meeting the requisites I wasn’t able to pass the installation procedure. Logs just mentioned errors I could not understand.

Then I started with the vRA Wizard that makes you feel confident about a successful install. It wasn’t as I expected and it sadly took me more time due to the validation we need to overcome prior to installation.

First there’s a Prerequisites list we need to meet, this takes time but it wasn’t a big deal because it mainly focuses the IaaS Server, SQL and IIS services.

On contrary, there is a final validation procedure before the installation that caused be some trouble when checking Database, Web and Manage Services. I had the following long error related to the SQL Database:

Named Pipes Provider, error: 40 – Could not open a connection to SQL Serve

This error is very common if you have installed MSSQL, normally it is fixed enabling Named Pipes on your SQL Server Network configuration protocols but in this case it did not fix it. Back to the documentation I found the 1433 TCP port must be used for MSSQL and no other. I always thought Port number 1433 was the default one but when running a netstat -a on my MS Windows machine there wasn’t any 1433 port. It was clear for me that my MSQQL wasn’t listening on 1433 and I had to refresh some SQL Stuff to fix it.

So here’s what I did:

Edit the TCP/IP Properties on the SQL Server Network Configuration, you can notice on IP1 that TCP Dynamic Ports has a 0 and TCP Port is empty. Well, first option tells MSSQL to use random ports for listening to connections so:

Remove that 0 and leace TCP Dynamic Ports blank

Add 1433 to the TCP Port on every IP entry

Scroll down to IPAll and add the 1433 TCP Port number as well.

Now restart the SQL Service.

A new netstat command launched showed me the right port this time:

So when I relaunched the Validation procedure I finally had a bright green light and a handful of good expectations🙂

Merry Chistmas and happy new Lab !

Hint 1: This VMware KB is worth reading.

Hint2: When you log off from the vRA wizard it won’t be running again unless you open a SSH connection to vRA appliance and run the following command:

vcac-vami installation-wizard activate